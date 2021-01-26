How to register for the Shelby County COVID-19 vaccine "standby" list

The county will notify people on the waitlist to come and get vaccinated if there are no shows, extra appointments, or additional vaccines.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many people want to know if they can get a vaccine and how they can get one? What do they need to do to get an appointment?

If you are frustrated trying to figure out how to get a COVID-19 shot, you are not alone. Every county in Tennessee and every state in the Mid-South has requirements on who can get it, and are at different phases of administering it.

In Shelby County, the most important number you need to know is 901-222-SHOT (901-222-7468). That can get help you with a lot of things. If you don't have computer or internet access or aren't computer savvy, you can call this number to book a vaccine appointment, ask questions or to sign up for automatic notifications for when a new appointment are available to sign up for vaccine.

Homepage - Shelby Community Early Treatment for COVID-19 An effective early treatment is available for persons who test positive and have the following risk factors: Anyone over age 12 with obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or whose immunity is compromised by disease or prescription treatments.

Right now, Shelby County is administering COVID 19 vaccine to people who are in the 1a1 and 1a2 groups. Those are people mostly connected to the healthcare field and first responders. It also includes those older than 75 and people 65 with certain health conditions.

For those needing a first dose of the vaccine, the Shelby County Health Department will be opening up appointments the second week in February.

For those people who have already received a first dose, second dose appointments begin Wednesday at the Appling Emissions Station.

For your second dose, there are three locations - the Emissions Station, the Pipkin Building, and Germantown Baptist Church. You have to go on-line to Shelby.Community and pick where you want to go for your second dose.

And again, if you are have trouble with a computer, you can call 901-222-SHOT to make that appointment.

A certain number of doses are being kept every day for just people calling in for appointments versus going online.

Once the 1a1 and 1a2 groups are vaccinated, those in the 1b group will be vaccinated. That is people 65 and older, K-12 school and childcare staff, and first responder administration.

The 1C group will be anyone 16-years-old and over who have comorbidities - including things those who are immunocompromised, cancer patients, asthma, and COPD.

Sometimes people don't show up for appointments or there are unexpected changes to the vaccine supply. Shelby County has a new stand by list. It's called VaxQueue.

"Keep in mind, a standby list like this is pretty similar to a standby list for plane travel. This list will likely involve some wait, and unfortunately because of limited supply, there are no guarantees," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

You sign up for the wait list at Shelby.Community.

Click on Join the VaxQueue.

There you will fill out personal information such as your name and age, along with information about your possible career exposure or health co-morbidities.

You also check how much advance notice you need to get to a vaccination site.

"This standby list is not a first come first serve. Any availability of supply will track the state criteria of those who are first most at risk of contracting COVID-19 spreading it or suffering severe complications," said Harris.

Once you sign up, you will receive a confirmation email. Then all you can do is wait to see if you are called.