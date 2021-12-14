In a year since their first COVID vaccine dose was delivered, UPS has gone above and beyond that

With a near perfect on-time delivery rate, UPS has delivered over one billion doses to over 110 countries around the world

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been a whole year since UPS has delivered their first COVID vaccine dose and now there have been over one billion doses delivered. The milestone also includes a near perfect on-time delivery percentage that continues to give hope to over 110 countries around the world fighting against the virus.

“UPSers have been essential in the fight against COVID-19, delivering equitable access to critical healthcare services’” said Chief Sales and Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President, UPS Global Healthcare Kate Gutmann. “This milestone would not have been possible without every person in our global network working tirelessly, alongside our partners and customers, to accelerate vaccine distribution and help keep communities as safe as possible.”

1 billion vaccines delivered worldwide; impacting the lives of countless people. Thank you UPSers for delivering what matters. https://t.co/1GLk8pEFzB pic.twitter.com/PZSHRtv5HF — UPS (@UPS) December 14, 2021

The global UPS network and dedicated UPS employees also joined in public-private partnerships to provide vaccinations and cold chain expertise to countries with populations difficult to reach in order to get as many people as possible vaccinated. To do this, UPS Healthcare mapped out about 500 trade lanes to enable worldwide vaccine shipments and used more than three million pounds of dry ice to help move vaccines more safely.

“UPS Healthcare has set the global pace for COVID-19 vaccine delivery, supported by the unmatched dedication of UPSers and the company’s global logistics capabilities and expertise,” said UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler. “Medicines derived from biologics and delivered via cutting edge cold chain networks represent the future of healthcare, and UPS Healthcare is leading the way.”