When can you or your family get the vaccine? Here's where to check for Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 vaccinations are underway across the county, with frontline workers among the first to get the shots.

But when could you or your family get the vaccine?

Tennessee has set up a tool to show where you fall in line. You can find it HERE. Find information on the vaccine phases and FAQs for Tennessee HERE.

You can check HERE for the timeline and other vaccine information in Mississippi.

For Arkansas’ vaccination plan and phases, CLICK HERE.