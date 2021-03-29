'It's a turning point'; Memphians, health experts embrace all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, encourage participation

Health experts also reminded public of what's safe to do after getting fully vaccinated.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "It's a turning point I think to get this pandemic behind us and move forward," Shelby County vaccine recipient Ryan Judy said.

That's the hope Monday, which kicked off the first full week every adult 16 or older in Shelby County could get a COVID-19 vaccine. University of Memphis freshman Emory Ware jumped at the opportunity, after appointment slots opened this past Friday.

"We want to get things back to normal, being in college, like, I grew up they said, 'it's going to be the best four years of your life', with COVID, it's not really like that," Ware said.

"If everyone comes on board then we will be at a place we will knock it out," Shelby County vaccine recipient Donna Birdsong added.

For others getting their first dose Monday, expanding vaccine access to all adults improves not only the area's public health - but its economic health.

"I have a small business so it's really exciting to think that we are getting back to normality, that people can get out and do if everyone gets their vaccine," Birdsong said.

While there's local progress, obstacles remain, primarily vaccine hesitancy. Health experts fear that could impact Shelby County's goal of 700,000 shots in arms by August 1st. Monday, that total crossed 300,000 doses.

"We need to look at Q and A's, we need to look at outreach to get people trustworthy answers because of a lot of the answers I hear about this are not based on truth or data," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

Dr. Threlkeld also reminded the public health guidelines once people two weeks after those are fully vaccinated.

"Once you get to that situation, the CDC would allow for a bit less restriction, you can get together with small groups of other fully vaccinated and you can also get together in small groups within the same household even with unvaccinated people," Dr. Threlkeld said. "The example we always throw out is the grandparent who hasn't seen a grandchild for months and months, they probably safely do that."