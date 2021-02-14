Landers Center will be closed for vaccinations Monday due to weather

Desoto County officials said all appointments will be rescheduled.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi State Health Department notified Desoto County Sunday that the vaccination site at the Landers Center will be closed Monday due to weather.

Desoto County leaders said Monday’s vaccination appointments will now be on Sunday, February 21. People will be automatically re-scheduled for the same time on that date. For example, if your appointment was Monday at 1:00 p.m., it will now be Sunday, Feb 21 at 1:00 p.m.

The Health Department will send out notifications about the change by phone, text, or email.

In a tweet, the state Department of Health said, "We're taking the precaution of closing all our drive-through COVID-19 testing locations tomorrow. We'll return them to operation as soon as weather permits. Stay safe, keep warm, and drive with care."

