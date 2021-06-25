Le Bonheur is hosting "Our Best Shot" event to get kids ages 12 to 18 vaccinated for COVID-19

It’s this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Le Bonheur Children's Outpatient Center on North Humphreys Boulevard. You need to sign up ahead of time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are also encouraging Mid-South children to get vaccinated.

And this weekend, Le Bonheur is hosting a free vaccine event called "Our Best Shot." Teens ages 12 to 18 and their caregivers can get the Pfizer vaccine.

It’s this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Le Bonheur Children's Outpatient Center on North Humphreys Boulevard. Second doses will be given July 17th.

A parent or guardian must be present with the child.

You need to sign up ahead of time. You can do that HERE.