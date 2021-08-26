Local leaders fight vaccine hesitancy in barbershops, hair salons

According to the CDC, Tennessee ranks 43rd in the US for COVID-19 vaccination rates per capita.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to get more shots in arms, the City of Memphis is looking for ways to reach more people. Vaccine hesitancy is still a problem in Tennessee.

Leaders are holding panel discussions in local barbershops and salons.

“You know what happens in a barber shop,” said Councilman JB Smiley. “People are relaxed. They remove all their barriers and are open and willing to listen in that environment."

It’s a different approach in tackling vaccine hesitancy.

"It's just a real and raw conversation with people in the community about vaccines, whether or not they're getting vaccinated, why they're hesitant about vaccine, vaccinations,” said Smiley.

#COVID19 community transmission in the U.S. is high.



As of August 26, the 7-day average of daily new cases is 142,006, 2.8% higher than the previous week, & 1,117.9% higher than the lowest average in June 2021. Get vaccinated. Learn more: https://t.co/iSLwhCwlZ2. pic.twitter.com/5pd8PTD0rj — CDC (@CDCgov) August 26, 2021

“I think a problem with where we are now, why we're so low in terms of vaccination rates, is we're not having real well conversations with people,” said Smiley.

In this 40-minute conversation, people from all walks of life shared why they got vaccinated in hopes of encouraging others.

“My father is sick,” said Smiley. “He has pre-existing conditions. He's vaccinated, and I want to spend every moment I can with my father.”