COVID-19 vaccination events hosted by Amigos Foundation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several vaccination events will be held on upcoming Sundays thanks to the Amigos Foundation and Shelby County Health Department and government.

The vaccination events will be held at Salon Monarca at 4350 Stage Road beginning Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 5 and older.

After this Sunday, events will be held on the following dates:

March 6, 2022

March 27, 2022

April 17, 2022

May 8, 2022

Bilingual interpreters will be on site to help Spanish-speaking participants.

Amigos Foundation co-founder, Ivette Butron, said in a release that “The COVID-19 vaccine helps us stay healthy and protects those around us. Amigos Foundation has partnered with the Shelby County Health Department to keep our families safe, so let’s protect our community by getting vaccinated.”

