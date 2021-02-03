x
Memphis Fire Director says city's goal is to administer 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by August 1

To meet that goal, the city would need to average 50,000 weekly doses.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday morning, Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat said it's the city of Memphis' goal - now that they are overseeing vaccine distribution - to administer 700,000 doses by August 1st.

Director Sweat is now the second in command behind Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen, now that the state transferred vaccine control to the city of Memphis last week.

Director Sweat said to reach the goal, staff would need to vaccinate roughly 50,000 people per week.

The mass vaccination sites currently can administer around 34,000 doses a week, but more sites and supply are expected in the coming weeks.

As of Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 140,000 vaccine doses administered, including 42,551 people fully vaccinated. 

This is a developing story; more from reporter Brad Broders at 5 and 6 on air on Local 24 News.
