Memphis Grizzlies host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event for HBCU night Feb. 28

Those who get the vaccine will get two terrace level tickets for the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are holding a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event for HBCU night on Feb. 28, and those who take part will get two tickets for that night’s game.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. that night at the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum near FedExForum. There will be 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine available for anyone ages 5 years and older. First, second, and third ‘booster’ shots will be available. No appointment is needed.

Those who get the vaccine will get two terrace level tickets for the game against the San Antonio Spurs, which is also HBCU night. The night includes a celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Teens 12 to 17 years old can get a Pfizer booster if it has been at least 5 months after completing their first two doses. Children younger than 11 are not currently eligible to receive booster doses.

Anyone getting a second or booster shot should bring their CDC vaccination card. Shelby County Health Department staff will be there with replacement cards if they are needed.

To find a vaccine site near you, click HERE.

For more on the Memphis Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com.