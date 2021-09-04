'Huge honor to come back to city that helped raise me' | Memphis natives are part of FEMA vaccination mission

170 military are staffed at the midtown Memphis site, including out-of-state active duty and Tennessee National Guard.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The FEMA vaccination site in Midtown Memphis - in day three of operations Friday - is especially significant for two out-of-state military members, back in their hometown to answer the call.

It's a unique mission on U.S. soil, not far from their former schools - putting shots in arms of their former neighbors.

"I was happy because I knew I was coming back home," HM2 John Walton said, based with the 2nd Marine Air Wing in Cherry Point, NC.

"It's a huge honor to come back to the city that helped raise me," HM2 Michael Dorsey added, based with the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, NC.

The native Memphians are both embracing a unique assignment back in the 901: reporting to duty and vaccinating the community they know well.

"It's great to see everyone come through. The more we get vaccinated here in Memphis, the more hopefully we can go back to a sense of normalcy," Dorsey said.

Dorsey and Walton, along with dozens of other military members, are on assignment for six weeks at the FEMA community vaccination center near the Liberty Bowl.

"We have people that scream for joy, laughs of joy, but the biggest joy to me is just being here and hearing our home accent again," Walton said.

Both said they're excited to see family and enjoy some Memphis sites when they get the chance. They're proud to wear the nation's uniform, while also crushing COVID-19 in Shelby County.

"Everyone sees the military and automatically think defend, defense, but it also shows we are our able to help our own too," Walton said.

"This is a very rare, almost once in a lifetime opportunity, to come out and help the local populace, the United States as a whole," Dorsey added.

In the hopes of boosting vaccine participation, organizers of the FEMA vaccination site, between 5 and 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday evening, are setting aside 500 doses each night for anyone who wants a shot; no appointment necessary.