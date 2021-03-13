Memphis moves back to old COVID-19 vaccine appointment system after difficulties with new VRAS system

The new system, released on Friday, made it difficult for Shelby County residents to schedule appointments for a second dose.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has announced that Shelby County will revert back to using SignUpGenius at noon on Saturday, March 13 to schedule vaccine appointments after a myriad of problems were encountered when they switched to the State of Tennessee's VRAS scheduling system.

"It didn't work for many citizens. It didn't work for our internal operations," Strickland said of the state's system.

Those who were able to make appointments through the state's new online system will not have their appointment cancelled. Those wishing to make new appointments after noon on Saturday can sign up here.

Local 24 News started hearing almost immediately from citizens complaining they couldn't sign-up for appointments, especially those who needed their second shots.

If you prefer to sign up by phone or have questions about appointments, 901-222-SHOT will continue to be the number to call.