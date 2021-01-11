Some Memphis-area hospital workers didn't get vaccinated by their deadline | Here's how many chose not to get vaccinated at each hospital

We checked with local hospital systems to find out how many employees are complying with vaccine mandates at their hospitals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — So if you go to the hospital, will the worker helping you be vaccinated for COVID-19? A majority of Mid-South hospital systems say yes.

We checked with Memphis-area hospitals to find out how many employees are complying with vaccine mandates at their workplace.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said it has just under 13,000 employees total. They tell us as of Tuesday, 97% of the workforce has been vaccinated. (An exact number was not released). The hospital said staff who don’t comply with its vaccine mandate and do not have an exemption “face disciplinary action up to termination, if they fail to get vaccinated.”

“We are incredibly proud of the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Associates and providers who fulfilled their duty to deliver the safest possible care for the patients we are privileged to serve. Safety has been and will always be our first priority,” said Methodist officials in a statement. “We had hoped everyone would answer the call to get the vaccine. However, we respect their right to make a different decision. Like most hospital systems across the country, staffing shortages were a challenge in specific areas at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare before the pandemic. This historic pandemic exacerbated those challenges for us and as well as other industries. We are proud that 97% of our staff members are fully vaccinated. Several health systems around the country and in TN now require the COVID-19 vaccine for their healthcare workers. It is our sacred duty to protect our patients, and receiving the vaccine is an important step in honoring that duty.”

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare COVID-19 Snapshot for Thursday, October 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/QlhFTBqAqG — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (@MethodistHlth) October 28, 2021

Regional One Health

Regional One Health said as of its October 31, 2021 deadline, 98.99% of its employees are complaint with the hospital’s vaccination policy. Officials said 28 employees were non-compliant and placed on leave – and that number includes 20 clinical and eight non-clinical workers. “We have experienced no staffing issues associated with the COVID vaccination policy,” said Regional One officials.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe and effective. Get your shot today! pic.twitter.com/m7MDCStCcX — Regional One Health (@RegOneHealthFDN) September 17, 2021

Baptist Memorial Healthcare

We have reached out to Baptist Memorial Healthcare and are awaiting a response.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital said they will not release exact numbers, but said the “overwhelming majority of our employees are fully vaccinated.”

This is the full statement: “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ALSAC have a shared, sole mission: To advance treatment for children with catastrophic diseases. Care for our patients – many of whom have compromised immune systems – their families and each other is at the center of every decision we make.

On July 14, we announced all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thursday, September 9, 2021. We join other hospitals and institutions nationwide that are requiring vaccination to effectively fight COVID-19. ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital share a campus and are jointly implementing this policy for the safety and well-being of our patient families and staff.

The overwhelming majority of our employees are fully vaccinated and there will be no impact to the care we provide our patients and families, our life-saving research or our fundraising efforts.

St. Jude does not disclose information about employee terminations.”

At St. Jude, we are inspired by kindness. By people like Mike Bennett, who in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic set up an alphabetical drive-by zoo for the people of his community. https://t.co/BKv2MRiKiR pic.twitter.com/StSfs0KepM — St. Jude (@StJude) October 24, 2021

St. Francis Hospital

St. Francis Hospital has not reported a vaccine mandate for its employees.