Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gets $1 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine awareness, education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has given Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare a $1 million grant for COVID-19 education and vaccine awareness, according to the hospital system.

Methodist leaders said the goal was to increase education and awareness in underserved communities in Memphis, Shelby County, and West Tennessee.

“We know increasing vaccination rates is the only way to turn the corner on this pandemic,” said MLH President and CEO Michael Ugwueke, in a statement. “We have a responsibility as the largest healthcare system in Shelby County to improve the health and wellness of our community. As COVID-19 continues to have a devastating effect on our community, we must do all we can to encourage vaccination by sharing the latest evidence about vaccine safety and efficacy.

“In addition to continuing to offer vaccination to our hospitalized patients, this grant will allow trained MLH navigators to collaborate with community members to heighten vaccine awareness and encourage vaccinations,” said Jonathan Lewis, director of Community Partnerships at MLH. “Our Mission Integration Division and our Congregational Health Network will collaborate with two community partners, Center for Transforming Communities and Legacy of Legends Community Development Corporation, to expand and diversify our outreach efforts.”

Methodist launched a vaccination awareness campaign in April in an effort to address safety concerns and debunk myths. The system has also partnered with Mississippi Boulevard Church and others to host vaccination events.