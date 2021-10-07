Mid-South Pediatricians push for COVID-19 vaccines for eligible 12 to 17-year-olds

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday morning, Memphis area pediatricians again urged parents and young people to get vaccinated if they haven't yet rolled up their sleeves.
A Le Bonheur Children's Hospital doctor said those 12 to 17-year-olds eligible to get vaccinated remain a high priority age group, since children are getting sicker with the Delta variant.
In recent weeks, pediatric cases in Shelby County also outnumbered the cases in other adult age groups.
"We may be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us yet. These variants that keep popping up and mutations make it very difficult. And until we just stamp it out or stamp it down as best as we can, we are going to continue to have trouble," Dr. Cynthia Cross with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital said.
Friday morning, the city of Memphis will host a virtual symposium to inform parents and encourage young people to get vaccinated. It will be streamed on YouTube HERE beginning at 9:01 a.m.