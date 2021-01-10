Mid-South Veterans: How to get COVID-19 third dose & booster shots in Memphis

Veterans who are eligible can get the shots in the Bed Tower lobby at the Memphis V.A. Monday through Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South Veterans who have received both the first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can now get third dose and booster shots at the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Third doses are available for those who are immunocompromised and had their second shot at least 28 day ago. Learn more on these from the CDC HERE.

Booster shots are available for those who meet the criteria (learn more HERE) and had their second shot at least six months ago.

Veterans who are eligible can get the shots in the Bed Tower lobby at the Memphis V.A. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bed Tower lobby is on the Memphis V.A.’s west campus at Pauline Street and Jefferson Avenue.

No appointment is necessary but be sure to bring your vaccination card.