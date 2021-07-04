Mississippi will get $29.7 million from CDC for vaccinations

The award is part of $3 billion in coronavirus relief funding approved by Congress to bolster vaccinations, particularly among minority populations.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi is receiving about $29.7 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support coronavirus vaccinations.

The state of Mississippi has now administered 1.32 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents.

The state Health Department said 815,673 people have received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday and 541,241 more are fully vaccinated.

Everyone over the age of 16 in the state is eligible to receive the vaccine.