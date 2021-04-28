Mississippi COVID-19 vaccine confidence survey released, helping health leaders improve participation efforts

Magnolia State lags behind as one of the least vaccinated populations among U.S. states.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Dr. Victor Sutton is talking about the Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence Survey, with 1100 respondents in every Magnolia State county.

It found 73% surveyed said they would definitely or likely take a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Overall, from the survey, the most high level points, Mississippians were most concerned about safety about the vaccine, side effects, proven just effectiveness," Dr. Sutton said.

The survey also showed Mississippians were more influenced to get a vaccine from their primary care physician or state leaders and less so by family members or celebrities.

"We are going to have to continue to work with our trusted community partners, the survey tells us who those influencers and we have to continue down that path," Dr. Sutton said.

Dr. Paul Byers with @msdh said they’ve confirmed 350 cases to date of various variant COVID-19 strains in MS. As of today, 24% of the eligible population in the Magnolia State have been fully vaccinated. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) April 28, 2021

The survey results come as Mississippi deals with declining vaccine demand in recent weeks, especially among younger people.

"It's not something that a catchy jingle on a TV commercial is going to make people go out and get vaccinated, it's structural, foundational challenge that's going to take a long time to work on," Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.

To reverse that, Mississippi health leaders said Wednesday they're working to improve vaccine access in rural area, to complement larger drive-thru sites, such as the Landers Center in Southaven.