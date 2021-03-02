Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is skeptical on Biden plan addressing vaccine disparity

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he's skeptical about a new federal effort to reduce racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he's skeptical about a new federal effort to reduce racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Under the Biden's administration plan, 10% of Mississippi's total weekly vaccine allocation will go to pharmacy partners like Walmart, CVS or Walgreens.

The Republican governor said he wonders how successful the program will be in a rural state like Mississippi. He says there aren't a lot of Walmarts in rural areas.

Reeves said he hopes the program is successful but said he is "concerned."