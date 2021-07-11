Mississippi State Department of Health says 'high-risk' individuals should consider a COVID-19 booster

The Mississippi State Department of Health is now asking physicians to consider another dose for people labeled as high risk.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the idea of getting a vaccine booster shot is starting to gain momentum.

Dr. Manoj Jain with Baptist Hospital said the recommendation is only effect about 5% of the population.

The department of health guidelines suggests waiting 4 to 6 weeks after your second shot before getting the booster.

So far, only one in three people are vaccinated in Mississippi.