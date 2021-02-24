Mississippi teachers & first responders will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Monday

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Mississippi teachers and first responders will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday.

Vaccinations in Mississippi are currently available for people 65 and older, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Reeves said teachers and first responders put themselves at risk to support the community during the pandemic and deserve to be next in line.

The state Department of Health said about 350,000 people in Mississippi have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday.