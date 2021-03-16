Mississippi will start offering the Covid-19 vaccine to every adult

It's the second state in the US to open the vaccine to all adults.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is lifting more restrictions: this time on the vaccine.

The Magnolia State is now the second state to offer the vaccine to all adults starting Tuesday.

Get your shot friends," Reeves said on Twitter. "Let’s get back to normal!"

DeSoto County resident Carla Denise Smith is one of the many people excited the vaccine will be more accessible sooner than expected.

"I’m glad the governor did that," Carla Denise Smith said. "I’m glad that it’s where everybody can get it and not just certain ages or certain groups."

She is looking forward to getting her shot this week and hopes others will go get it.

"I’m just glad to finally be able to get the vaccine!" Carla Denise Smith said.

Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks. If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY!



Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends - and let’s get back to normal! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 15, 2021

Some others, like Jeremy Smith, are still hesitant to get it. As of Monday, Mississippi is in the bottom tier of states when it comes to the number of people vaccinated. Some told Local 24 News maybe that contributed to Reeves' decision.

"I haven’t been offered it, but I’m not going to take it no way," Jeremy Smith said.

Regardless of the reason, with the loosening of restrictions including lifting the statewide mask mandate, being able to get the vaccine offers some peace of mind.

"You don’t have to worry about going in somewhere," Carla Denise Smith said. "Three-fourths of the people should be vaccinated before too long and that makes where so many don’t get sick."

As of Sunday, according to the New York Times tracker, 20% of Mississippians have received at least one dose and almost 11% are fully vaccinated.

Some hope opening the option to all adults will encourage more to get their shots and eliminate the virus.