Mobile clinic provides COVID-19 vaccines for members of the Memphis Latin X community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beating COVID-19 takes all of us, no matter what you look like. That's why members of the Latin X community hosted a vaccine pop up in northeast Memphis. A mobile vaccine clinic was set up outside the Memphis International Flea Market so people living nearby could have easy access on their day off. More than a hundred people got help from Spanish interpreters to get signed up for their first dose.

“We're trying to make sure as many African American people and Latin X communities are getting vaccinated especially, because the vaccine rates are lower in those communities and because of that these communities are at a vulnerable spot, especially with the delta variant,” explained Lamisa Hasan with Memphis for All.

The mobile vaccine unit will be back at the flea market in three weeks to give out the second dose.