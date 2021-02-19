More than 1,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses expired during Shelby County's winter storm

The health director said the Pfizer vaccines that expired were in a pharmacy, and the department did not know the doses were expiring at the time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 1,315 COVID-19 vaccine doses expired in Shelby County during the winter storm this week, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

Most Shelby County Health Department vaccination sites were closed and vaccination appointments because of the ice, snow, and extreme cold. The health director said the Pfizer vaccines that expired were in a pharmacy, and the department did not know the doses were expiring at the time.

The director said had they known, they would have used them for more teachers and those at 201.

Officials said more than 2,000 doses were saved and given away to teachers, emergency management workers, and inmates at the county lockup.

“As a result, the majority of our vaccine was used and we were able to get that out despite all of the inclement weather,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter.

The Shelby County Health Department said its Whitehaven vaccine site will be open this weekend, however its other sites won't open until next week.