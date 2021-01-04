How to apply for the new Shelby County COVID-19 Community Council

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced the new council during a news conference Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is starting a COVID-19 Community Council. The goal is to have folks help encourage and educate people in their communities about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris said the team could include up to 40 people, and will include some non-medical members.

Harris said with some communities having concerns about the vaccine, they hope to get folks educated and avoid a drop-off in the number of people getting vaccinated.

All applications will be reviewed to ensure diverse representation. Applications will close on April 15 and selected members will be notified on or before April 26. Please do not call about your application status.

Membership Requirements: