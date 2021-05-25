Only about 37% of Shelby County population has gotten COVID-19 vaccinations

Part of the city of Memphis' plan to keep vaccinations steady includes taking shots to homebound residents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The message remains clear. Get your COVID-19 vaccine if you haven't done so.

One way they've done that is asking residents if they are open to getting vaccines when they receive in-home services.

More than 3300 doses have been given to seniors and caregivers so far.

Shelby County has reached 50% of its herd immunity goal, but only about 37% of the actual population has gotten their shots.

"In half our country, half the population is vaccinated. And, unfortunately, we're not at that point in Tennessee, but we're going to continue to offer the vaccine, and it's a lifesaving vaccine that can also bring you closer together with your family, friends and loved ones, and your coworkers more safely. Therefore, we invite you, if you have not yet been vaccinated, please come out and join us,” said David Sweat with the Shelby County Health Department.