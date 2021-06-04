Organizations Step Up to Get Shots in Arms in Mississippi Delta

It's National Month of Action - a push to get more shots in arms by July Fourth.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Delta. It's two hundred (200) miles long and seventy (70) miles across its widest point. So, why did we choose the Delta to see how people are trying to get shots in arms?

It's simple. Healthcare here in Mississippi is ranked 50th in the United States. President Joe Biden wants at least seventy (70) percent of adults to have at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot by July 4th to reach that goal. He's asking organizations to help those especially in poor and underserved areas get the shot. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is answering the call. Dr. Glenda Glover is International President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The sorority is headquartered in Chicago. Dr. Glover's mother grew up in the Mississippi Delta.

"This is very personal to me to be able to come back and give back, to bring in a team of nurses and doctors to talk to about the value of vaccinations and then to vaccinate you -- because it's all about saving lives," said International President and CEO of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Dr Glenda Glover.