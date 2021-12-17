Pfizer vaccine booster will now be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccinations will now be available to children aged 16 and 17 at vaccination sites throughout Shelby County.
Anyone aged 16 and over who received their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago is eligible to receive a booster shot. Please bring CDC vaccination card or vaccination record with you to the vaccination site. All children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have proof of the child’s age. Birth certificates or vaccination records are accepted.
The vaccinations are available at the following public vaccination sites:
- Germantown Baptist Church Vaccination Site, 9450 Poplar Ave.
Date: Friday, December 17, 2021
Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Ages 12 and older.
- Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Ave.
Dates: Monday – Friday each week. Closed on Shelby County Government holidays
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Ages 5 and over.
Community Popup Event on Saturday, December 18, 2021:
- Vaccination Event at Collage Dance Collective
Date: Saturday, December 18
Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Open to the public.
Ages 5 and over. First, second and third doses Pfizer only.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.
For more information about the Health Department’s COVID-19 response, please visit Shelby.community.