Pfizer vaccine booster will now be offered to 16 and 17-year-olds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccinations will now be available to children aged 16 and 17 at vaccination sites throughout Shelby County.

Anyone aged 16 and over who received their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago is eligible to receive a booster shot. Please bring CDC vaccination card or vaccination record with you to the vaccination site. All children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have proof of the child’s age. Birth certificates or vaccination records are accepted.

The vaccinations are available at the following public vaccination sites:

Germantown Baptist Church Vaccination Site, 9450 Poplar Ave.

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ages 12 and older.

Dates: Monday – Friday each week. Closed on Shelby County Government holidays

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ages 5 and over.

Community Popup Event on Saturday, December 18, 2021:

Vaccination Event at Collage Dance Collective

Date: Saturday, December 18

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Open to the public.

Ages 5 and over. First, second and third doses Pfizer only.

The Shelby County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend at Collage Dance Collective.



Visit https://t.co/1JT7W1pHO4 for more information.



Visit https://t.co/1JT7W1pHO4 for more information.

Find COVID-19 vaccination sites at https://t.co/GJW0Drmuk8.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.