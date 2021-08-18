Protests and support from healthcare workers as President Biden mandates COVID vaccinations for nursing home staffs

This comes as hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a new policy for nursing home staff. Every staff member must be vaccinated for COVID-19. If not, the facilities will lose federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid.

Healthcare workers in the Mid-South are split on vaccine requirements. Dozens stood in protest outside of Baptist Memorial Hospital. It’s one of several in the Mid-South requiring employees to get the shot.

"We want to be able to choose whether we get the vaccine or not,” said nursing assistant Alyssa Locke. “We should have the right to choose. We give our patients the right to refuse, so where's our right to refuse?"



Biden’s new policy is specifically for nursing home staff. While it’s is a controversial issue, The Village at Germantown CEO Dr. Mike Craft believes it’s a good move.

"I think those of us in our industry have a little higher degree of responsibility than the general public because we work with seniors who are often very vulnerable and compromised, health wise otherwise," said Craft.

In fact, according to Craft, his nursing home staff was notified last week. They must all have their first shot by the middle of September. According to Craft, so far, their vaccine requirement has been well received by staff. Eight staff members got their first dose, days after the policy change.

“Our staff vaccination rate has been pretty much unheard of in our industry,” said Craft. “We were about 80% overall. In the nursing home area, we were almost 89%. I know it's a very controversial topic, and I don't get into the politics or anything else. I just know that the results that we've seen shows that the vaccine really works and those that do get a breakthrough infection haven't gotten very sick."

President Biden’s new mandate could go into effect as early as next month.