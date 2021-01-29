x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Vaccine

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says 15,000 new first dose vaccine appointments are available

The Republican governor tweeted about the new appointments Friday morning. He said he expects them to fill up quickly.
Credit: AP
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves wears a face mask as he listens to Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, unseen, answer a question during the governor's COVID-19 briefing for reporters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says 15,000 new appointments to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine are now available in Mississippi.  

The Republican governor tweeted about the new appointments Friday morning. He said he expects them to fill up quickly.  

Coronavirus vaccinations in Mississippi are currently available for those 65 and older, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus. 

Inoculations are being done at hospitals, community health centers, private clinics and at 19 state-run drive-thru facilities throughout the state. 

Related Articles