See which vaccine sites are permanently closing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here are the vaccination locations that the Shelby County Health Department will give free COVID vaccines during the week of December 13-17, 2021:
- Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd.
- Dates: Tuesday, December 14 and Wednesday, December 15
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older
- Permanently closed after December 15.
- Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave.
- Dates: Tuesday, December 14, Wednesday, December 15, Friday, December 17
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Ages 12 and older
- Permanently closed after December 17.
- Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Ave.
- Dates: Monday – Friday each week. Closed on Shelby County Government holidays
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Ages 5 and older.
There will be a community popup event that is open to the public:
- Vaccination Event at Collage Dance Collective
- Date: Saturday, December 18
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Ages 5 and older. First, second and third doses Pfizer only.
Please note, all children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have proof of the child’s age. Birth certificates or vaccination records are accepted.
COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.
For more information about the Health Department’s COVID-19 response, please visit Shelby.community.