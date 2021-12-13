See which vaccine sites are permanently closing

Shelby County Health Department has announced that two vaccination sites will close for good this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here are the vaccination locations that the Shelby County Health Department will give free COVID vaccines during the week of December 13-17, 2021:

Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd. Dates: Tuesday, December 14 and Wednesday, December 15 Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Ages 12 and older Permanently closed after December 15 .



Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave. Dates: Tuesday, December 14, Wednesday, December 15, Friday, December 17 Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ages 12 and older Permanently closed after December 17.



Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Ave. Dates: Monday – Friday each week. Closed on Shelby County Government holidays Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ages 5 and older.



There will be a community popup event that is open to the public:

Vaccination Event at Collage Dance Collective Date: Saturday, December 18 Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ages 5 and older. First, second and third doses Pfizer only.



Please note, all children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have proof of the child’s age. Birth certificates or vaccination records are accepted.

COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and older available at a special popup vaccination event this Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10am to 1pm at Collage Dance Collective, 505 Tillman Street. Please bring proof of child's age such as a birth certificate or shot record. #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/sCWUJU8Kh6 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 13, 2021

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.