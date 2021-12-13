x
Vaccine

See which vaccine sites are permanently closing

Shelby County Health Department has announced that two vaccination sites will close for good this week.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here are the vaccination locations that the Shelby County Health Department will give free COVID vaccines during the week of December 13-17, 2021:

  • Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd.
    • Dates: Tuesday, December 14 and Wednesday, December 15
    • Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    • Ages 12 and older
    • Permanently closed after December 15.
  • Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Ave.
    • Dates: Tuesday, December 14, Wednesday, December 15, Friday, December 17
    • Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    • Ages 12 and older
    • Permanently closed after December 17.
  • Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Ave.
    • Dates: Monday – Friday each week. Closed on Shelby County Government holidays
    • Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Ages 5 and older.

There will be a community popup event that is open to the public:

  • Vaccination Event at Collage Dance Collective
    • Date: Saturday, December 18
    • Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • Ages 5 and older. First, second and third doses Pfizer only. 

Please note, all children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must have proof of the child’s age. Birth certificates or vaccination records are accepted.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.

For more information about the Health Department’s COVID-19 response, please visit Shelby.community

