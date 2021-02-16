Shelby County to add COVID-19 vaccination site in Raleigh next week

They will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at a vaccination site at Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith at 3824 Austin Peay Highway beginning next week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) in partnership with the City of Memphis and Christ Community Health Services, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at a vaccination site at Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith at 3824 Austin Peay Highway beginning next week.

The partnership is designed to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved and predominantly African American communities in north Memphis. Senior Pastor Bill Adkins of Greater Imani says, “Greater Imani Church is a servant to our community. We are excited and thankful to be able to help our brothers and sisters in the African American community who are at a greater risk to have access to this important vaccination effort. It is my hope that other churches also extend this opportunity to all of our people.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said, “Communities of color have been hit hard during the pandemic and for generations before. Health equity must be a top priority. We believe our vaccine dispensing sites demonstrate that. We’ve opened sites in Whitehaven, South Memphis, and now, Raleigh.”

“Making vaccination accessible in all parts of Shelby County has always been the Health Department’s goal,” said Health Director Alisa Haushalter. “The partnership with Greater Imani Church will not only help us reach a geographic area where vaccinations were not previously accessible, it also achieves another important goal by making vaccination more available in underserved black and brown communities.”

Links to sign up for appointments at the Greater Imani vaccination site will be posted next week on the Health Department’s COVID-19 landing page www.shelby.community. Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance may call 901-222-7468 (901-222-SHOT) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for assistance in signing up for an appointment.

Persons eligible to be vaccinated at this time include first responders, health care workers, funeral/mortuary workers, and anyone age 70 or older. A detailed list of populations currently eligible for vaccination is available on the www.shelby.community site. Those who do not meet eligibility criteria will not be vaccinated.

Shelby County Health Department is proud to be a part of the historic vaccination effort against COVID-19 and values its partnership with the City of Memphis, Christ Community Health Services and Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to the Raleigh/Frayser communities.