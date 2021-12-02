Shelby County Health Department releases updated vaccination schedule starting February 13

The Shelby County Health Department is offering appointments for both first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for persons in the current priority groups.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) is offering appointments for both first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for persons in the current priority groups during the week of February 13 - 20, 2021.

FIRST DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Tuesday, February 16 - Friday, February 19, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: First (1st) Dose Appointments

First (1st) Dose Appointments Where: Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove

Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ApplingStation1

Wednesday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

What: First (1st) Dose Appointments

First (1st) Dose Appointments Where: Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue

Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/GermantownTN1

Thursday, February 18, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Appointments Rescheduled from Thursday, February 11th

Appointments Rescheduled from Thursday, February 11th Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road, SWTCC at 1234 Finley Road, Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue

Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road, SWTCC at 1234 Finley Road, Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue NO NEW APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE

Friday, February 19, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Appointments Rescheduled from Friday, February 12th

Appointments Rescheduled from Friday, February 12th Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road and SWTCC at 1234 Finley Road

Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road and SWTCC at 1234 Finley Road NO NEW APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE

SECOND DOSE APPOINTMENTS:

Saturday, February 13, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

What: Second (2nd) Dose Appointments – Pfizer only

Second (2nd) Dose Appointments – Pfizer only Where: Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove

Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/Appling2

Those who received the first dose of Pfizer on or before January 27th, may schedule a second dose on February 13th. Do not schedule a second dose appointment this week if you received your first dose of Pfizer after January 27th.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna

Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna Where: Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue

Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/germantown-2

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 and 17, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Second (2nd) Dose Appointments – Pfizer and Moderna

Second (2nd) Dose Appointments – Pfizer and Moderna Where: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road

Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/PipkinFeb2

Those who received the first dose of Moderna on or before January 22nd or their first dose of Pfizer on or before January 29th, may schedule a second dose on February 16th or 17th. Do not schedule a second dose appointment this week if your date of first dose of Moderna was after January 22nd or your first dose of Pfizer was after January 29th.

Saturday, February 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna

Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna Where: Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue

Germantown Baptist Church, 9450 Poplar Avenue Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/Germantown1-2

Saturday, February 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer only

Second (2nd) doses of Pfizer only Where: Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove

Appling Inspection Site, 2355 Appling City Cove Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/Appling-2

Those who received the first dose of Moderna on or before January 27th or their first dose of Pfizer on or before February 3rd may schedule a second dose on February 20th. Do not schedule a second dose appointment this week if your date of first dose of Moderna was after January 27th or your first dose of Pfizer was after February 3rd.

FOR SENIORS ONLY

Saturday, February 20, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What: Senior Saturday – first (1st) and second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna

Senior Saturday – first (1st) and second (2nd) doses of Pfizer and Moderna Where : Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road

: Pipkin Building, 940 Early Maxwell Road Signup Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/SeniorSaturdayPipkin

SENIORS 70 AND OLDER ONLY. MUST BE PREPARED TO PRESENT ID. NO ONE UNDER 70 WIILL BE VACCINATED.

Several hundred appointments per each day are reserved for telephone-assisted scheduling. Those without internet access or who need assistance may call 901-222-7468(SHOT) beginning Saturday February 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Please note: the hotline will not be available for scheduling until Saturday February 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

The signup links are posted on the Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination website: www.shelby.community. Anyone without internet access may call the Health Department’s vaccination hotline number: 901-222-7468(SHOT) for assistance in setting an appointment.

The Health Department is committed to providing second doses to everyone who received a first dose at one of our vaccination sites. Starting this week, all persons who receive a first dose at a Health Department site will be scheduled for a second dose appointment upon receiving the first dose.

For more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit our website: http://www.shelby.community/.