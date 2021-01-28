Shelby County Health Department explains the long lines and "shortage" of vaccine is due to lack of manpower and organization

The Tennessee Department of Health fired back saying there isn't any "shortchanging" happening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The long lines for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Pipkin Building for the last two days have people frustrated.

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter apologized for the disorganization and back downed from claims Shelby County was being "shortchanged" in vaccines after Governor Bill Lee's office fired back at the claim.

"I think it’s important from my end to really apologize to the public," Haushalter said. "I know yesterday did not go as smoothly as we would want it to go."

For more than a month, the process to get a vaccine was fairly smooth. Haushalter said with the way they changed the process led to disorganization.

"We had many days that went very smoothly," Haushalter said. "We increased the number of appointments yesterday and as a result of that increase the number of people that came through really exceeded our capacity internally."

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey called out any claims that they weren't giving an adequate number of doses to Shelby County.

"An assertion that we were inequitable is something that we take very seriously because of our extraordinary focus on equity and access," Piercey said.

Shelby Health Director Alisa Haushalter apologizes to public for the difficulty with getting people with appointments vaccinated yesterday.

Piercey said Tennessee has given Shelby County its allocated amount considering the population and number of healthcare workers. She said there's been a backlog in reporting from SCHD.

"There has been absolutely no shortchanging and no inequity in that distribution," Piercey said.

Haushalter admitted they need more staffing at these sites to meet the great demand. She said this is not a problem with the state, but one at the local level with organization and manpower.

"The most critical thing we did was we reassigned a significant number of staff and one of the things that everyone has heard me say is not intended as an excuse, but there is limited nursing staff across the country," Haushalter said.

They also have people showing up who don't live in Shelby County and others who haven't made appointments.

"This is a federal asset," Haushalter said. "This is not a Shelby County asset. It’s a federal asset and we cannot turn someone away if they’re out of state or out of the county."

Haushalter has also heard people who don't yet qualify for the vaccine are getting in line anyway, which makes the lines even longer.

"There may be people who come through, that we’re not aware of, that are not in the phases, but we strive to make sure they are in the eligible phases," Haushalter said.