Vaccine

Shelby County Health Department gives update on vaccine sites for Friday, December 10th

Due to inclement weather, both the Pipkin Building vaccination site and the Germantown Baptist Church drive-thru site will be closed.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Health Department announced Friday that due to inclement weather, the Pipkin Building and the Germantown Baptist Church drive-thru vaccination sites will both be closed.

The Germantown Baptist Church site will be open on the following dates next week from 9am-4pm:

  • Tuesday, December 14, 2021
  • Wednesday, December 15, 2021
  • Friday, December 17, 2021

The Pipkin Building site will be open on the following dates next week from 9am-6pm:

  • Tuesday, December 14, 2021
  • Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The Health Department did say that the following popup community vaccination events planned for the weekend will not be affected and will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 11, 2021 and Sunday, December, 12, 2021:

  • Stay Well Memphis Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event
    Location: St. Paul Baptist Church, 2124 E. Holmes Road
    Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
    Pfizer vaccine only. Ages 5 and older.
  • COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccination Event
    Location: New Direction Christian Church, 6120 Winchester Road
    Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
    Ages 5 and older.
    Spanish interpreters available.

For more vaccination sites around Shelby County, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code.

    

