Shelby County Health Department to resume COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, Jan. 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) has received confirmation from Tennessee Department of Health that it will provide a weekly allotment of COVID-19 vaccine to the Health Department to provide to vaccinations to Shelby County residents.

The initial commitment from the state is for approximately 8,900 doses per week through the end of January. We expect that the each January shipment will be divided between the Shelby County Health Department and the hospital systems. In the first of the weekly January shipments, the SCHD is expected to administer up to 4,000 doses, with the balance of the vaccine being administered by the hospital systems. The weekly breakout may change.

Based on an anticipated weekly allotment, SCHD will begin offering vaccinations on an appointment-only basis at the Pipkin Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds each Tuesday – Saturday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Appointments may be made on the online appointment app SignUpGenius at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/JanCOVID19Signup. Those without internet access are to call 901-222-SHOT(7468) for assistance in scheduling an appointment beginning 8:00 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021. The Health Department will add other vaccination sites throughout the county as the vaccine campaign moves forward.

During January, the vaccine will be available to persons in the following categories, as defined by the Tennessee Department of Health in its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan:

All persons listed in the 1a1 groups, including:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities , residential homes for the aged, and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Health care workers , including:

, including: Primary care providers and staff

Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

Pharmacists and staff

Patient transport

Outpatient therapists

Urgent visit center providers and staff

Environmental services

Oral health providers

Behavioral health providers

Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Individuals age 75 and over

All those presenting for vaccination should be prepared to bring identification and proof of eligibility, including proof of age, a professional license, or a letter from an employer.

Shelby County Health Department is proud to be a part of this historic vaccination effort against COVID-19. For more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit our website: http://www.shelby.community/.