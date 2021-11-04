Shelby County health leaders update plans, adjustments as 5 to 11-year-old COVID vaccinations begin

That group will be vaccinated at SCHD headquarters, pharmacies, & pediatrician offices for now as local task force decides best ways to offer doses at public sites.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said they are waiting on specific doses for those ages 5-11, and taking a more cautious approach before allowing the Pfizer vaccine to be administered at the public sites at the Pipkin Building and Germantown Baptist Church.

For now, parents of five to 11-year-olds can get children vaccinated at Shelby County Health Department headquarters at 814 Jefferson Avenue in Memphis from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The parent or guardian must present their child's date of birth, on a birth certificate or previous shot records.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, those with SCHD said 115 children had been vaccinated at the SCHD immunization center.

That included the eight-year-old and seven-year-old sons of Brooke Dishmon.

"I'm excited! I'm excited!" Dishmon told ABC24. "We've all been looking forward to this for many, many months, looking forward to returning to some sense of normalcy. I just want to know they are as safe as they possibly can be and healthy, that's my greatest concern."

By early next week, task force members said 42 partnering pharmacies and some pediatricians in Shelby County will begin administering doses to that age group, with a smaller dose compared to those 12 and older.

"There are different procedures depending on the syringe that we receive, which is very simply, if it is a slightly longer needle than vaccination for a 10 year old and under, that needs to go in the thigh," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said. "If it's a shorter needle, than it can go in the arm, but we will not know until we receive those kits which syringe we have."

"These are children and their physiology is very different, so you have to take a little bit extra measure of care when you are doing them. That's why we are being conservative in our rollout. We are having special dedicated locations for those vaccinations so we can pay extra special care to those children as they get vaccinated," McGowen added.

SCHD Dr. Michelle Taylor said other community centers will also be an option for five to 11-year-old vaccinations in the weeks ahead.

"We will look at other areas in the future to try add on that capacity, but just know that we've all of that in these planning stages," Dr. Taylor said.

She said she understood the challenges for some parents to get their children vaccinated at SCHD around their child's school hours and work hours, and promised more options at different places will be rolled out soon.

"We are trying to add after hours so there's some availability after school hours," Dr. Taylor added.

Dr. Taylor also offered this message to any parents in that age group who may be hesitant or on the fence.

"This particular vaccine has been through some of the most vigorous safety trials to date of any vaccine, Dr. Taylor said. "We are still learning a lot about infection with COVID and the long term consequences of being infected with COVID 19, so if we can prevent that in the majority of our children who get the vaccine, why wouldn't we do it?"