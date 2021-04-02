Shelby County health leaders are hopeful pace picks up for vaccines as more doses arrive

Shelby County is at less than 10% towards its population vaccine goal since the first doses were administered in mid-December.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We can realistically pick up the pace when we get more vaccine," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Thursday, Shelby County health leaders reiterated that message, as the area waits for additional vaccine doses through more partners in more places.

Data shows more than 90% of Shelby County's population still needs shots in arms, close to two months after medical teams administered the first vaccine doses locally.

"I'm confident we can get it out. We just need a bigger amount," Dr. Haushalter said.

In addition to the state of Tennessee's allocation at mass vaccination sites overseen by the Shelby County Health Department, more supply is expected in the coming at hospitals, community clinics and pharmacies - including Walmart.

"The ultimate vision is to have a model that is equally distributed across our community, so that people can easily and readily access vaccine," Dr. Haushalter said.

An estimate last month by health leaders predicted it could take a year - possibly longer - to vaccinate the targeted goal of a little more than 650,000 people to reach herd immunity.

Dr. Haushalter said Thursday that timeframe could be shortened, depending on when the federal government okays the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.

"We ultimately will have four vaccines in our community, and we have to figure out how best to manage that so people can get the vaccine they want or need in the right place," Dr. Haushalter said.

A FEMA team will be in Shelby County for a month to help with vaccine data entry, so the numbers are more up-to-date of doses administered compared to available doses on hand.