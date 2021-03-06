Shelby County kicks off initiative to vaccinate seniors at home

The Aging Commission plans for COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered at home or anywhere seniors request.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our seniors make up one of the most vulnerable groups during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Retirement homes meant to provide comfortable rest turned into havens for the virus.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has announced a new initiative to get seniors vaccination protection across Shelby County.

Kim Daugherty is Executive Director of the Aging Commission of the Mid-South.

"Seniors, quite frankly are more likely to have a super negative outcome even death associated with COVID-19 virus," said Daugherty.

The Aging Commission is part of the Shelby County Division of Community Affairs, which plans for COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered at home or anywhere seniors request. They're especially focused on facilities or apartment complexes where several seniors live.

The Aging Commission of the Mid-South has reached out to about 2,300 homebound seniors about COVID vaccines. And more than 150 have been vaccinated at home. This is how we'll make steady progress to get Shelby County vaccinated.



Click here for my update: https://t.co/3YNwklvWSb pic.twitter.com/j26UbLJhnP — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) June 3, 2021

From Shelby to Tipton, Fayette and Lauderdale counties, Daugherty says 3,000 doses of the vaccination will be available to seniors and caregivers in their homes.

Data from the Shelby County Health Department shows 71% of Shelby County seniors, 65 or older succumbed to the Coronavirus.

"We certainly want to prevent that and help seniors live a healthy life, but not only live a health life but to get back out into the community...not be afraid to go grocery shopping, not be afraid to have opportunity to see their grand kids," said Daugherty.