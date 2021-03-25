'Plenty of demand' | Shelby County prepares to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults

Vaccine appointments will open Friday for everyone 16 and older in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Those overseeing vaccine distribution in the city of Memphis and Shelby County made final preparations Thursday, ahead of appointments opening Friday to every adult 16 and older for the first time.

City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen expects those appointment slots for the week starting Monday will go online between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The exact amount of available supply for next week isn't immediately known.

"As we open up to all phases and all ages, we are not going to stop looking for ways to expand our (supply), and not going to stop asking for vaccine," McGowen said. "We believe it's going to be plenty of demand. It will probably be several weeks until we see any tapering of that - if there is any."

McGowen said he expects the current vaccine supply will be used up and put into arms by next Thursday, ahead of an expected new high of 50,000 weekly doses provided by the state in the week starting the Monday after Easter, April 5th.

He said the past seven days, the city of Memphis-led vaccination drive administered a high water mark of 44,000 total doses.

McGowen said the challenge remains of improving participation and cutting down on any upcoming vaccine hesitancy as eligibility expands to all adults next week.

"For those of you among the nearly 300,000 who have received a shot, we encourage you to tell your family and friends and encourage them to join you," McGowen said. "The messengers are important, the message is important, the location is important, so we are trying to put all of those together with our community pods."

David Sweat - the chief epidemiologist with the Shelby County Health Department - said the COVID-19 transmission rate again went above the 1:1 ratio, at 1:1.04, following weeks of it steadily staying at a lower level, around 1:0.80.

He said the county's positivity rate remains low, at around 3.7% going, with new case average around 100.

"We will watch all of these different metrics and if things start to increase, then we will re-evaluate things as a task force and make new recommendations. That's one of the reasons we put out directives monthly to give ourselves flexibility," Sweat said. "If there's any evidence the directive needs to be tightened up, then we could do that - but right now talking to the data team and looking at all the metrics, there are no alarm bells going off at present."

Sweat said staff predicts the COVID-19 variant strain which originated in the United Kingdom will become the dominant strain around April 15th.

The good news; the vaccines being administered have been proven to protect against that variant strain.

"We are definitely in a race between the virus and the vaccine," Sweat said. "We are at a point where every time we get vaccine in the community, every time we make it available to the community, they are taking it up rapidly, so that's a good sign. We want to keep that up."

McGowen said plans are also underway to bring on more multi-lingual phone operators for vaccine appointments.

He also looked to ease concern among those in the LatinX community looking to sign up for a shot.

"The only thing we are interested in is getting people vaccinated, and when we collect information, it's just the basic medical information. We are not interested in anyone's status. We are only interested in getting people vaccinated. So please, come on out," McGowen said.