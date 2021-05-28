Shelby County receives $6.5 million grant to address COVID-19 health disparities

"We have a lot of underserved communities who haven't gotten the vaccinations," said Congressman Steve Cohen.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The effort to get more people vaccinated just got funded with a $6 million dollar grant here in Shelby County.

"We have a lot of underserved communities who haven't gotten the vaccinations," said Congressman Steve Cohen. "The numbers that are healthy for themselves, their families and their neighbors."

Friday Cohen announced that the Centers for Disease Control for State, Tribal, Local and Territorial support will provide a grant of $6.5 million.

It's aimed at addressing COVID-19 health disparities.

"Predominately they are in the African-American community and I would think Frayser, South Memphis," Cohen said. "But in all areas that are predominately lower income and African-American."

Cohen said the critical funding will help reach Shelby County residents who have been infected and those whose socio-economic or other circumstances make it difficult to get vaccinations and follow-up care.

"In Shelby County we've made a tremendous effort but we're still not up to par."

Local 24 asked Cohen if he is hopeful this will actually impacts vaccinations and infections in Shelby County.

"Hopefully more people will take the shot. Everybody should get vaccinated. It's important for the individual, for families, people they come in contact with, for their loved ones and their neighbors."

Cohen said this is all in an effort to get the word out and make it easier for people to get the shots.