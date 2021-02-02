When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available for the next groups in Shelby County?

Those between the ages of 70 & 74 and K-12 teachers are expected to be eligible at slightly different times in Shelby County vs. surrounding counties in next month.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Starting Tuesday - in most of Tennessee - those between the ages of 70 and 74 can sign up for a vaccine appointment. But in Shelby County - the state's most populated county - we learned those in that age bracket are expected to wait weeks longer.

"We are pretty certain it will be later this month that it will definitely open up for the 70 plus," Dr. Judy Martin with the Shelby County Health Department said.

That update comes as Shelby County teams continue to get thousands of first responders, health care workers, and those 75 and older fully vaccinated.

"For Shelby County, which is a little bit different because you have to think about how dense it is in Shelby County, it will take a little bit longer as we move through those phases," Dr. Martin said.

The Tennessee Department of Health estimates there are nearly 300,000 Tennesseans between the age of 70 and 74.

Those in the state say compared to those between 65 and 69, the 70 to 74 age bracket is 40% more likely to be hospitalized and 70% more likely to die.

"The 70 to 74 age group is still substantially higher risk than that of 65 to 69," Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.

Then there's another significant group next in line for vaccines: K-12 teachers and childcare staff. Tuesday, we learned that timeframe between Shelby County and the rest of the state could synch up more closely.

"If I can do that in two or three weeks, I will absolutely do it as supply allows. Right now, it looks like that will be the first of March, but we will certainly open that up sooner if we get additional vaccine," Dr. Piercey said.

"We were hoping that it would occur earlier but as this time it looks like it will be later this month, possibly the first of March," Dr. Martin said.

Shelby County health experts expect to finalize details in the next week or so about an additional vaccine site planned in the Frayser community.