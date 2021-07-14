St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

"ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital share a campus and are jointly implementing this policy for the safety and well-being of our patient families..."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major employer in Memphis is requiring its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced that all St. Jude and Memphis-area ALSAC employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thursday, September 9.

In a statement to Local 24 News, St. Jude said, “As our mission states and as our St. Jude core values echo, we must ensure that advancing treatment for children with catastrophic diseases is at the center of everything we do. This means providing our patients and their families with the safest treatment environment possible.

We reached this decision after much research, analysis and discussion. It is the right thing to keep our campus safe. Our duty to our patients frames everything we do. This is the logical next step to ensure we stay one step ahead of the virus.

We join other hospitals and institutions nationwide that are requiring vaccination to effectively fight COVID-19.

ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital share a campus and are jointly implementing this policy for the safety and well-being of our patient families and staff.”