Study finds cancer patients not as protected after one vaccine shot

39% of people with cancer were found to have antibodies after 1 shot COVID vaccine compared to 97% of people without cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study has found cancer patients who have received just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine are less protected than other people who have been vaccinated for COVID.

The study was done out of King's College London has yet to be published but experts say is the first "real world" examination studying the effectiveness of covid vaccines the issue.

The first real-world study of its kind suggests cancer patients are much less protected against Covid-10 than other people receiving the vaccine.https://t.co/jgRhNCZbzN — Forbes Science (@ForbesScience) March 15, 2021

So how effective is just one COVID-19 Vaccination shot?

A small European study of 205 people looked at the degree of protection after one dose. It found that cancer had a big effect on whether you developed antibodies.

According to the study, only 39 percent of the people with solid cancers developed antibodies after one shot of the vaccine and just 13 percent of people with blood cancers showed a response.

In contrast, 97 percent of the people with no cancer had an antibody response after taking one shot of the Pfizer vaccine. "As with any vaccine, people who have cancer or some sort compromised immune system may not respond as well to vaccine," said Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Schaffner isn't surprised by the findings but added the vaccine will still give people with cancer some protection. "Everyone should get a vaccine because there is an element of protection you get even if it isn't perfect," said Schaffner.

The study done by King's College London found, while cancer patients had lower antibody response after the first dose, if they were given their second dose in three weeks, antibody response did rise to 95 percent but for those that waited longer there was no real improvement in protection.

This study focused on those who took the Pfizer vaccine. When Local 24 News asked Schaffner if taking a different vaccine might have a better outcome?

"One might wish this was a vaccine issue but it really isn't, it's my own response that can't respond to any vaccine," said Schaffner.

Experts say the bottom line, if you are immunosuppressed, don't delay getting the second dose. If could drastically affect the amount of protection you get.

"Everyone who is immunocompromised, and cancer isn't exactly the same, they will have their own individual response. Some people will get more protection and others less," said Schaffner.

And he added that even after being vaccinated, people with cancer and compromised still need to take precautions.