Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after reports of rare clotting

The CDC and FDA are investigating clots in six women days after they received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - out of nearly 7 million doses administered.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas are all putting a hold on administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following six reports of clotting in women days after they received it.

The Tennessee Department of Health said the state will join others across the U.S. in pausing the vaccine.

"While the reports of serious adverse events after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are rare, six cases out of nearly 7 million doses administered, TDH is taking necessary precautions and is coordinating with our vaccine providers that may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in supply to ensure those in our state who are seeking a vaccine have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna," the TDH said.

The department said supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines continues to exceed demand, and said it does not anticipate the shift to impact vaccination efforts. The state is working with providers who may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ensure they have access to the other two in the meantime.

The City of Memphis will follow the FDA & CDC recommendation to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered in its place at any site where the J&J was scheduled.

Meanwhile, Mississippi's top public health official says he's telling health care providers to refrain from using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while federal agencies investigate.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday that health care providers should wait for "additional guidance" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Dobbs also says those who've received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination "should not be worried."

Dobbs says 38,885 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination have been given in Mississippi. That's about 2.7% of the doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in state.

The Arkansas Department of Health says vaccination clinics with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are canceled, but ones offering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will continue as planned.

Federal agencies are investigating rare and unusual clots, saying the six cases out of nearly 7 million doses occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain, and there was one death reported.

FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said she believes the pause will only last for a matter of days to allow time to investigate the circumstances behind the clotting cases. The CDC said it has not seen similar clots with people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

As of 4/12, 6.8m+ doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021