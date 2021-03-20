Tennessee counties now able to move through vaccine phases

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland requested that the state allow Shelby County to open vaccinations to all adults.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced that the state is allowing counties to open up phases as long as there’s enough supply.

“I think we have to move through the phases at an accelerated pace,” said Mayor Harris. “But yeah everything looks promising on the vaccine supply. Some of this is out of our hands because vaccine supply comes from federal authorities and then on to state partners and then on to us.”

Mayor Harris said the more access there is to the vaccine the more people will take the vaccine, encouraging momentum.

“Whatever we can do to accelerate through the phases so that we can have more opportunity to vaccinate vulnerable groups like the grocery store workers and like the restaurant workers I’m all for,” Harris said.

It is great news that the state will soon announce plans for all adults in @ShelbyCoTN to be vaccinated. I urge everyone—meaning every adult in Shelby County—to get the shot, and make the case to neighbors and loved ones about the importance of taking the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/B86MGHspuj — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) March 19, 2021

On Thursday, Shelby County moved to vaccinating people in phase 2a and 2b.

“I think this is really exciting to see this opening up for the general population and I think it will help us achieve herd immunity at a much quicker pace,” said Dr. Manoj Jain, an infectious disease specialist.

Jain said that only about 40% of the Shelby County population has either had an infection or vaccination.

To get to herd immunity, Jain said we need to get up to 80%.

“This is perfectly the right time to do it,” said Jain. “We’ve protected the most vulnerable and now what we really need to do is get the vaccine to those who are likely the most transmitters. Right, the young people.”