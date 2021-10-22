Tennessee Department of Health to offer COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday

The department said it will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to certain populations, beginning Monday, October 25, 2021.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health said it will begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to certain populations, beginning Monday, October 25.

For those who got the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after they complete the initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

If you are 18 years and older and got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at two or more months after the initial vaccine.

Tennessee Health officials said you can choose which vaccine you receive as a booster dose. Find information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Local health departments across Tennessee will administer COVID-19 booster doses, but not all types of vaccine will be available at all sites. You can check vaccines.gov to find a location that is offering your preferred COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments are encouraged but not required, and boosters are also available from pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites. Find appointment availability four your local health departments here: https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/.