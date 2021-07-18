There is a push to link schools and school systems with COVID-19 vaccine providers to make on-site vaccinations available to kids 12 and up

This is to help remove any barriers eligible students might have with getting their COVID vaccine.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — The Mississippi State Health Department is looking to make it easier for kids 12 and older vaccinated for COVID-19.

As a part of the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program (CCVP), Adopt-a-School allows for medical providers to partner with schools to set up a pop-up vaccination site on campus. This way, barriers are removed:

All students 12 years old and above have access to vaccinations regardless of socioeconomic status Parents do not have to search or disrupt normal routines to locate appropriate vaccine and provider Schools can choose dates that best accommodate the school schedule

Providers and schools will be able to coordinate to make sure that students will not be disrupted from their classes and with getting as many children vaccinated as possible, this will help keep schools safe for in-person learning.

Funds from the CDC will be used to make sure all expenses are taken care of and the ability to access the vaccine for Mississippi much easier.

For more information about the Adopt-A-School program, visit the MSDH's website.