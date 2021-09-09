University of Memphis notifies employees of deadline to get vaccinated to comply with executive order

Employees have to get vaccinated with Moderna by next Wednesday, with Pfizer by Nov 2, and J&J by Nov 23 to make the deadline.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a memo to employees, the University of Memphis said that all faculty, staff and student employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8th to comply with President Biden's Executive Order 14042. The memo stated that the university is "evaluating the executive order to determine the applicability to campus."

The timeline for vaccination was spelled out for employees. To be fully vaccinated by the deadline, employees have to get their first dose of Moderna's vaccine by next Wednesday, October 27, their first dose of Pfizer's vaccine by Nov. 2 or their single dose of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine by Nov. 27.

If lawmakers nullify it in general session next week, the order for the University could change.

Employees can receive two hours of paid leave to get vaccinated and vaccines will be offered on campus.