US Department of Health and Human Services is sending backup to Memphis

21 medical providers from the National Disaster Medical System have been deployed to provide temporary support at two drive thru community vaccination sites.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) deployed 21 medical providers and other staff from the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) to provide temporary support at two drive thru community vaccination sites in Tennessee, one in Germantown and the other in Whitehaven. The deployed personnel are mostly from other cities and towns in Tennessee who wanted to deploy to help their fellow Tennesseans beat this deadly disease.

“At the request of the state of Tennessee, and in support of FEMA’s efforts to augment and expedite vaccinations across the United States, an NDMS team deployed today to help get thousands of vaccines into arms of fellow Tennesseans as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Helga Scharf-Bell, NDMS Acting Director. “We’ve deployed NDMS teams across the country to help many states establish and operate their community vaccination sites. The team we deployed today is eager to help their local communities put an end to this pandemic.

The deployed personnel include a pharmacist, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics, and a safety officer who serve as intermittent federal personnel for up to 14 days per deployment. When they aren’t deployed, these people are the medical and support professionals in whom we entrust our health on a day-to-day basis.

Since January, ASPR has deployed thousands of medical, logistical, and command and control personnel from NDMS to help states, territories, and jurisdictions respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, NDMS is collaborating with FEMA to provide vaccination support in California, New York, and Tennessee, and another team will be deploying to Wisconsin within the week. To learn more about HHS’ response to COVID-19, please visit https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/nCoV/Pages/default.aspx.